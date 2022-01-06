A popular production will finally be performed after it was postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

Presented by MJH Productions, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed at St Wulfram's Church from Tuesday, April 5 to Saturday, April 9.

Performances will take place each evening at 7.45pm, and there will also be 2.30pm performances on the Thursday and Saturday.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat logo (54111531)

The production will have 60 adults and 75 schoolchildren performing, after The Really Useful Company, who own the rights, granted the company permission to use a mixed cast of adults and children.

The producer, Matthew Hewitt, said: "We are the only amateur company in the country that have been granted permission to do this.

"It's got a really good energy and feel to it and everyone is really excited.

"I think the show is right for this time, as hopefully out of the pandemic people want to go out and have a good time with Joseph, it's so funny and so uplifting, this show at this time is so spot on."

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat poster (54119878)

Cast members have been rehearsing for the production for several hours each week, and all of the costume and the stage sets have been professionally designed.

Matthew added: "We've built the set around the venue, the beautiful St Wulfram's Church, but also around the cast.

"We have a 14 piece orchestra as well, I think it is really important to have a big live band."

For more details and tickets go to guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.