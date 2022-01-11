Home   News   Article

New book aims to shed light on scandal of former MP Harry Cust

By Chris Harby
Published: 10:00, 11 January 2022

A new book is aiming to shed new light on a scandal connected to Denton Manor which rocked Victorian society.

Tangled Souls: Love and Scandal among the Victorian Aristocracy, centres on the relationship between poet and artist Nina Welby-Gregory, of Denton Manor, and former Stamford MP Harry Cust.

Its author Jane Dismore, wants to show there was much more to Harry than his reputation as a great womaniser, as well as a truer portrayal of Nina.

