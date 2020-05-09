Inspiring telephone conversations with three revered Sudbrook Moor ‘Super Seniors’ showed their spirited and resilient attitudes under lockdown.

The three Ronnies, all in their nineties, keep well while supporting their households and being supported. Coming through uncertain times and challenges is just what they have always done, masters of making adjustments and showing that they are also contemporary guys and made to last.

Lincoln-born 93-year-old Ron Ward is a Barrowby resident, and missing his weekly golf. He said he is ‘bunkered down’, but healthy and safe. His main occupation during the lockdown is chief cook and bottle washer, which fills each day.