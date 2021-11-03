The best toys available to buy this Christmas have been revealed.

The Top 12 Toys list, released every autumn by the Toy Retailers Association, is described as the most 'authoritative' guide to what are expected to be the must-have presents for children.

Toy retailers say toys and games have proved vitally important during the last 18 months of the pandemic

Chosen by an independent judging panel of retailers and toy industry experts, the 'Dream Toys' list features big names from film and television including Star Wars, Pokemon, Jurassic World and Paw Patrol while long-standing popular brands such as Lego and Barbie also both make the final dozen.

The average price of this year's list, released this morning and is in no particular order, is £36.

Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Magic Mermaid. Picture: Dream Toys (52812791)

Cocomelon Interactive Doll. Picture: Dream Toys (52812795)

Among the chosen toys is a colour changing mermaid Barbie and an interactive doll from the hit pre-school nursery rhyme television programme Cocomelon.

Paw Patrol once again finds itself in a list of must-have toys this year with Chase's Deluxe Transforming Vehicle, while pint-sized petrol heads might also enjoy the latest twisting car track from Hot Wheels, which has also been chosen as a popular purchase for Christmas 2021.

Paw Patrol's Deluxe Transforming Vehicle. Picture: Dream Toys.

Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track. Picture: Dream Toys. (52812799)

Lego, which regularly features in festive gift guides, again makes this year's final 12 with its Star Wars-themed Boba Fett’s Starship for brick builders.

There is also a Pokemon plush, the latest L.O.L Dolls with a Movie Maker theme and a Jurassic World dinosaur toy, which has claw-slashing and tail-whip actions together with big chomp and roar sounds.

Lego made the top 12 with Boba Fett's Starship. Picture: Dream Toys.

The Pokemon plush toy made the final 12. Picture: Dream Toys.

This Jurassic World dinosaur made the Top 12 Toys for Christmas. Picture: Dream Toys (52812801)

Bluey's Family Home playset will enable children to recreate scenes from the children's television programme about the Blue Heeler puppy, while animal lovers might fancy the unusual gift of a (toy) pet pig for Christmas thanks to the Little Live Pets interactive Piggy, which is said to move and sound just like a real piglet!

Bluey Family Home Playset. Picture: Dream Toys (52812793)

Little Live Pets Piggy. Picture: Dream Toys.

Families looking for a new game to play around the table this Christmas might be tempted by the somewhat unsavoury habits of Gassy Gus where the aim of the game is to feed him without him passing wind, while there is altogether something different available to conjure up with Magic Mixies in which you'll need to cast a spell and stir your cauldron pot in order to summon the hidden toy.

Fancy a game of Gassy Gus this Christmas? Picture: Dream Toys (52812797)

Magix Mixies is among the top 12 toys. Picture: Dream Toys.

LOL Surprise Movie Magic Dolls are on this year's list of must have toys. Picture: Dream Toys.

All the toys chosen for this year's list are available from toy stores, online sellers and independent retailers across the country.

And while there have been reports of potential shortages, and pleas from some retailers to begin Christmas shopping early, Gary Grant, chair of the DreamToys selection committee said the industry as a whole is working hard to manage any challenges they may face.

He explained: “Toys have played such a vital role in family life over the past two years and this Christmas will be no exception.

"That’s why the industry is working to overcome supply chain challenges to ensure there will be toys on shelves throughout the festive period.”

The top toys for Christmas 2021, as predicted by the Toy Retailers Association

Frederique Tutt, vice president for The NPD Group and a global industry expert when it comes to toys, believes retailers will be able to manage demand but still suggests that if families know what their children would like, then it would be best to buy it early.

She explained: “Brits have continued their love affair with toys this year and sales have been strong. Compared to 2019, pre-COVID, sales are up 9% for the nine months ending September 2021. We expect the final sales quarter of the year to deliver a solid performance despite supply chain challenges. Toy manufacturers and retailers have planned ahead and stocked up to avoid anticipated shortages, so most toy shoppers will be able to get the items they want.

"But as we always say at the DreamToys event each November, if you know what particular toy the child in your life is dreaming of this Christmas, it is best to buy it now.”