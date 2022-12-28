The Woodland Trust is appealing to people to join its ‘Living Legends’ campaign in a bid to protect ancient trees across the country.

There are several trees in Grantham labelled as ‘ancient’, meaning they are in their final life stage and are among the oldest examples of their species.

The ‘Living Legends’ campaign was launched in May 2022 and was established to address the need for stronger protection for “our irreplaceable ancient and veteran trees”, said Tom Reed, a citizen science officer for the Grantham-based charity.

The Grantham Oak on Belton Lane. Photo: Julian Hight (61332702)

One of Grantham’s most well-known ancient trees is the Grantham Oak, found on Belton Lane, which has stood there for more than 500 years.

With a girth of over seven metres, the tree now has its own information panel and its root area benefits from extra protection put in place a few years ago.

Other notable ‘Living Legends’ in Grantham include:

Common Hawthorn - located near Manthorpe, but with restricted access, this tree is 2.8 metres in girth and 1.25m in height. This was labelled as an ancient tree in 2021;

Common ash - located next to Belton Park Golf Club, this tree is 5.06 metres in girth and 1.5 metres in height. This was labelled as an ancient tree in 2021;

Pedunculate Oak - located in London and Harrowby Without, this tree is 5.51 metres in girth and 1.5 metres in height. This was labelled as an ancient tree in 2020;

Pedunculate oak - this is also located in London and Harrowby Without, with restricted access, this tree is 5.23m in girth and 1.5m in height. This was labelled as an ancient tree in 2021.

The Woodland Trust is asking people who spot an ancient tree to record it at ati.woodlandtrust.org.uk, where it will be added to a map.

The Common Hawthorn. Photo: Kevin Stanley (61358666)

The tree will be noted as unverified, until it is verified by a Woodland Trust volunteer.

The map can be viewed at https://ati.woodlandtrust.org.uk/tree-search/

The Common Ash. Photo: Kevin Stanley (61358739)

Tom said: “We’ve already recorded over 180,000 trees, but recent research suggests that there are significantly more ancient and veteran trees yet to be mapped.

“Mapping these important trees is a vital step in achieving stronger protection for them.”

The Pedunculate oak. Photo: Kevin Stanley (61359127)

The aim of the campaign is to achieve legal protection for the UK’s oldest trees, stop the loss of older trees to development and increase support for tree care.

The Pedunculate oak. Photo: Kevin Stanley (61359214)

The Woodland Trust currently has a petition calling for decision-makers to grant stronger protection for ancient trees.

Find out more about the petition at woodlandtrust.org.uk/livinglegends

The petition currently has more than 31,000 signatures.