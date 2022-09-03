The next time I write my monthly column, the new Prime Minister will be in post and will already be straight to work in tackling the important issues both here at home and abroad, writes Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham.

It is no doubt that our world today is facing incredible challenges: tackling the cost of living; standing up to Putin in Ukraine; reducing NHS waiting lists and supporting businesses and families in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The war in Ukraine caused by Putin’s unprovoked attack on their country has caused ripple effects throughout the global economy. While the proportion of gas we import from Russia is less than four per cent, the price we pay for gas is set internationally in line with global markets.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham. (57819740)

President Putin has used this against us by restricting the supply of Russian gas to the European market, further pushing up prices. It is vital that we focus on transitioning our energy supplies so that we shore up our own energy security for the future. The Government’s energy security strategy focuses on four main steps: improving energy efficiency; reducing imported fossil fuels; rolling out new renewables and working with international partners in order to maintain stable energy markets. While these plans will not be realised overnight, this work must be done now to protect future demand and resources.

In the meantime, I am continuing to press the Government for immediate support for constituents with their energy bills. Government support including the £400 energy rebate and further help for vulnerable and elderly residents will soon be distributed ahead of the winter. I understand that the further expected increases in energy prices are a concern for both domestic and commercial customers and I will continue to highlight this with Ministers.

As a local NHS doctor and Chair of the 1922 Backbench Committee on Health and Social Care, I believe it is imperative that focus remains on reducing NHS backlogs caused by the pandemic as well as addressing the number of doctors who are currently within the NHS. The legacy of caps on medical places from doctors that were trained under previous Governments has created shortages that we see now in the health service. Moreover, it is estimated that one in 10 consultants and GPs is expected to retire in the next 18 months. Cutting red tape and incentivising medical professionals to remain in service will help address shortages. It is no doubt that one of the priorities for the new Prime Minister will need to be tackling current waiting times so that people can receive the care they need as soon as possible.

Unleashing the benefits of Brexit to continue to grow the economy, seizing trading opportunities for businesses of all sizes and cutting taxes wherever possible will have a positive effect on many families and businesses. We are now seeing promising signs of long-term recovery, with recorded GDP growth exceeding predictions. With the right measures, we can keep the economy growing, maintain our record number of payrolled employees and deliver for the small and medium-sized businesses that make up our high streets.