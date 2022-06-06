After 25 years, Mikron Theatre is returning to perform at The Plough Inn.

The performance will take place on June 8 in the play Raising Agents, which is a tale of hobbyists and lobbyists bringing a down-at-heel W.I. group into the 21st century and the battles that ensue.

Above all else, like the W.I. itself, it is a highly entertaining story of friendship.

Polly Browne, a volunteer with the Grantham Canal said: "We are delighted that Mikron will be performing their play at Hickling this year.

"This is just one example of the many benefits that a canal can bring to the local community.

"We have recently cruised up the Erewash Canal, through Sandiacre and Ilkeston, and it is such a pleasure to see the delight on peoples faces when they spot a narrow boat on their canal; they often help us with locks, and the feel good factor is infectious. I’m really looking forward to being able to do the same along the Grantham Canal one day."

The theatre performers normally travel along the canal aboard their historic narrowboat Tyseley, although as the Grantham Canal is not yet navigable up to Hickling they will be using road transport to reach their venue this time.

They previously performed at Hickling village hall in June 1997.

The performance starts at 7pm and refreshments will be available from the Plough Inn.

It will also be held outside (weather permitting) so anyone attending is advised to take a chair and a blanket.

There is no need to book in advance, and donations can be made to Mikron after the show.