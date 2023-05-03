Mikron Theatre returns to perform for Grantham Canal Society next month
The Grantham Canal Society is welcoming back a theatre company to perform a show next month.
The Mikron Theatre Company returns to perform at The Plough Inn, in Hickling, on June 6 at 7pm.
The theatre company will be performing ‘Twitchers’ us all about birds, birding and the RSPB’.
Audiences will be guided through birdwatching history, alongside birdsong and laughter throughout the performance.
Mary Noble, who bakes cakes for the canal society’s hard working volunteers, said: “It’s quite apt that Mikron’s play this year is about birds, as the restored canal will provide a haven for birds and all those that enjoy being near them.”
Mikron has been performing for 51 years and returned to perform in Grantham last year after 25 years.
The company performs at canal related venues throughout the country, travelling on its historic narrowboat Tyseley, although they will be driving their van to this venue as the Grantham Canal is not yet navigable to Hickling.
Tickets are not sold in advance and people can pay what they feel after the show.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
To find out more about the Grantham Canal Society, people can go to its website at www.granthamcanal.org.
People can also send an email to volunteer@granthamcanal.org.