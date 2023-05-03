The Grantham Canal Society is welcoming back a theatre company to perform a show next month.

The Mikron Theatre Company returns to perform at The Plough Inn, in Hickling, on June 6 at 7pm.

The theatre company will be performing ‘Twitchers’ us all about birds, birding and the RSPB’.

The Mikron Theatre will be performing Twitchers.

Audiences will be guided through birdwatching history, alongside birdsong and laughter throughout the performance.

Mary Noble, who bakes cakes for the canal society’s hard working volunteers, said: “It’s quite apt that Mikron’s play this year is about birds, as the restored canal will provide a haven for birds and all those that enjoy being near them.”

Mary and her cakes in the Grantham Canal Society.

Mikron has been performing for 51 years and returned to perform in Grantham last year after 25 years.

The company performs at canal related venues throughout the country, travelling on its historic narrowboat Tyseley, although they will be driving their van to this venue as the Grantham Canal is not yet navigable to Hickling.

The Tyseley boat which the group perform on. Photo: Bob Lockwood

Tickets are not sold in advance and people can pay what they feel after the show.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Left to right: Eddie Ahrens Hannah Baker Rachel Hammond Harvey Badger. Photo: Robling Photography

To find out more about the Grantham Canal Society, people can go to its website at www.granthamcanal.org.

People can also send an email to volunteer@granthamcanal.org.