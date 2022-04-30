A theatre group is working on its first production to be performed this summer.

Since Hayes Theatre opened its doors in May 2020, it has welcomed many children to its weekly workshops and holiday bootcamps, but from Monday, June 13, to Wednesday June, 15, they will be putting on their first production.

The theatre moved to the Great Gonerby Social Club in November 2021 after needing more space to accommodate demand, and this is where their funny family production will take place.

Two of the cast members in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Sisters (56370386)

Claire said: "Our production of 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Sisters' has been great fun so far and the children are working so hard in rehearsals.

"It's been brilliant watching them push comfort zones and use the skills they've learned in our workshops.

"Each week we look at different acting styles and they are given the opportunity to create their own work in groups to perform but this will be a production debut for many of the children; I'm so proud of them all."

The play follows a retired wicked witch named Hagatha, who plots with her evil sidekicks to get revenge on those fairer than she is.

They travel by broomstick to the Dwarves Retreat to carry out their devious plan, but it doesn't quite work out how they expected.

More information on the production and tickets can be found at https://www.facebook.com/HayesTheatre