A newly opened theatre has moved to a new location to better accommodate an increased demand for its services.

Despite only opening in May, Hayes Theatre moved to a bigger space at the Great Gonerby Social Club in November.

During the lockdown last year, ex-professional actress Claire Hayes, started teaching virtual workshops online and decided to share her experience by opening her own theatre once restrictions were lifted.

Great Gonerby Social Club, image via Google Streetview. (53558320)

The weekly workshops include confidence-building games, movement, acting techniques, singing and voice work.

More workshops have been added to meet demand, and the theatre also offers full day bootcamps.

Claire said: "The children have absolutely loved having more space and a stage! It's been so lovely to see them all so excited."

Hayes Theatre will be putting on its first production next year alongside its weekly workshops for children aged four and over.

Claire said she is "overwhelmed and so grateful for the support they've received so far and is looking forward to seeing what 2022 brings."

To find out more about Hayes Theatre, email Claire at hayestheatre@outlook.com