An upcoming production of Oliver has officially cast a dog for a famous role after six months of searching.

Skyes, an English bull terrier, has been cast as Bullseye, who is owned by character Bill Sikes, who will be played by Billy Baxter.

The show, produced by MJH productions, will be held from Tuesday, August 8, until Saturday, August 12, at St Wulfram’s Church.

Skyes has been cast as Bullseye.

The church has been the setting for previous productions produced by the company, including Jesus Christ Superstar in 2019 and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat last year.

Producer Matt Hewitt said: “Skyes is perfect for the role, he might look a bit fierce but he is such a big soft pudding. He might lick Fagin to death!

“It has taken six months to find the perfect dog and Skyes is just - perfect.”

Billy Baxter (left) with Skyes.

With rehearsals well underway, the production includes a cast of 80 performers from Grantham and surrounding areas.

Tickets for the show can be bought at the Guildhall Arts Centre by visiting www.guildhallartscentre.com.

People can also call the Guildhall on 01476 406158.