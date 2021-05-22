Theatre workshops a success as youngsters go back to face-to-face lessons
The launch of face-to-face theatre workshops after lockdown are proving a great success.
Hayes Theatre has launched the workshops for four to 16-year-olds at Grantham Town Football Club. Claire Hayes created the theatre company in October last year, offering virtual classes.
Claire said: “It felt like a natural progression as lockdown restrictions were being lifted. Children need fun and their confidence lifted more than ever.
“I’m a big believer that children will soar if they’re given a safe space to express themselves.
“At Hayes Theatre we study a range of theatre skills such as voice work, acting, improvisation and movement but our focus is always fun.”
Claire is also running a full day bootcamp for ages four to eight on June 3.
She trained at Stratford Upon Avon. After touring professionally, she closed the stage door to focus on having a family but always wanted to return in some capacity.
“I’m loving every minute and so proud of what I’ve created,” she said.
For details visit www.facebook.com/HayesTheatre