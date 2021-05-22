The launch of face-to-face theatre workshops after lockdown are proving a great success.

Hayes Theatre has launched the workshops for four to 16-year-olds at Grantham Town Football Club. Claire Hayes created the theatre company in October last year, offering virtual classes.

Claire said: “It felt like a natural progression as lockdown restrictions were being lifted. Children need fun and their confidence lifted more than ever.

Hayes Theatre workshops are taking place at Grantham Town Football Club. (47420618)

“I’m a big believer that children will soar if they’re given a safe space to express themselves.

“At Hayes Theatre we study a range of theatre skills such as voice work, acting, improvisation and movement but our focus is always fun.”

Claire is also running a full day bootcamp for ages four to eight on June 3.

She trained at Stratford Upon Avon. After touring professionally, she closed the stage door to focus on having a family but always wanted to return in some capacity.

“I’m loving every minute and so proud of what I’ve created,” she said.

For details visit www.facebook.com/HayesTheatre