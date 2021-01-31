Themed benches unveiled alongside Grantham Canal

Four benches have been installed alongside Grantham Canal as part of a five-year project by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The benches have been unveiled at Denton Reservoir, Lock 12 near Muston, Redmile and Cropwell Bishop, as part of the partnership project, between the Canal and River Trust and Grantham Canal Society, which has seen locks 14 and 15 restored to working use.

Each bench has been designed with a different canal based theme, including canal wildlife, heritage and engineering, water supply and canal restoration, and artwork related to Grantham Canal.

Grantham canal bench. (44072889)

There is a walk to accompany each bench location and leaflets will include family activities based on each of the themes. The leaflets will be ready in early spring and will be downloadable from the Grantham Canal Society website as well as available to pick up when events are able to resume.

For more information, visit: www.granthamcanal.org

Photo: Helen Burke featuring Meg the dog.