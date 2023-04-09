Bicycles started to appear in the town as a novelty in the 1860s.

John Martin’s Agricultural Implements and General Ironmongery shop, at 6 High Street, began stocking them for sale or rent in 1869 as ‘bicycles or velocipedes’.

Also in 1869 it was reported that bicycles had reached Melbourne in Australia, but their roads were generally unsuitable.

A cycling club at St Peter's Hill in Grantham. (63301752)

A bicycle for ladies was patented in Birmingham in 1877, but it was thought to be inappropriate and rather risqué for a lady to ride one, and anyone who did was lampooned in the press.

In July 1879, the following was widely reported in newspapers: ‘A Ladies’ Bicycle Race – Roman loungers were treated to a rare spectacle last week on the Via Appia: a bicycle race between two ladies, who both belong to the best society, and are celebrated for their beauty. They appeared on their iron steeds arrayed in the most coquettish of Spanish hats, vests and tights. The fair winner was Madame Le Ghait, the pretty wife of the First

Secretary of the Belgian Legation – Truth’.

St Peter's Hill was a meeting point for cyclists in the 19th century. (63301816)

Cycle clubs for women became more common towards the end of the nineteenth century, including in Grantham.