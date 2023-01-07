The Holt family lived in Abbey House for many years in the 18th century.

In 1781 Mr Holt won a considerable amount of money on the lottery. According to the Stamford Mercury, Messrs Read and Co. at their Old State Lottery Office, Bishopgate Street, London (Licenced and Appointed by Government), advertised ‘The Greatest and Best Chance of acquiring the whole Twenty Thousand, Ten Thousand, or Five Thousand Pound prizes; as also, every other prize in the Lottery, for very Trifling Premiums, and which last the whole time of drawing’.

Mr Norcliffe, of the post office in Grantham, was the local agent.

Abbey House (61673810)

‘Among the numerous benefits paid by Read and Co. Sixty Pounds was paid for a five-shilling policy drawn a prize of 5000l. [£5000] in the last state lottery, to Mr. Holt, at Grantham’.

The agent Mr Norcliffe ‘will testify the punctual payment thereof, as well as many others’.

Abbey House (61673803)

The equivalent value of £5,000 in 1781 is almost one million pounds in 2022.