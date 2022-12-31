The Abbey Gardens were originally a walled garden belonging to Abbey House on the opposite side of the road.

In 1940, during the war, a bomb dropped in the gardens, causing a large crater. Mr Foster recalled that within four minutes of the bomb dropping, he and twelve other men had reported for duty at the Guildhall, prepared all the equipment and dispatched the casualties to hospital.

He went on to say that every one of the men deserved a medal for rescuing people trapped by bomb damage.

A bomb fell on Abbey Gardens in Grantham in 1940. (61535248)

St Peter’s Hill was later refurbished, but suffered some damage in 1945 from the exuberance of youths celebrating V.E. day. The Grantham Journal reported that shrubs were uprooted, branches of trees on St Peter’s Hill were snapped off, a lamppost pulled down and a new wooden seat from Abbey Gardens was used as a bonfire.

The area was reported to have looked as though a tornado had hit it. A borough official remarked: “It seems scandalous that people cannot enjoy themselves without resorting to this sort of thing.

Abbey Gardens, Grantham. (61535264)

"I am no kill-joy by any means but surely folks can make merry without doing such wilful damage.”