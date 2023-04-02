In 1911 the landlord of the Cross Keys on New Street was Thomas Wright, aged 53, beer house keeper, who lived there with his wife Fanny, aged 58, son John, aged 30, and niece Ethel Bools, aged 19.

In December 1880, Thomas, a native of Glinton in Northamptonshire, and his wife Sarah (Smith) from Grantham, had a baby son called John in Glinton, but Sarah died shortly after giving birth.

In the 1881 census in April that year, Thomas was working at the Hornsby’s factory and lodging on London Road.

His three-month-old baby son was living with his parents in Glinton.

By the time of the 1891 census, Thomas, his new wife Fanny (Bools), and 10-year-old son John were living on Cecil Street and Thomas continued to work at the ironworks.

Thomas left the ironworks later that decade to become the landlord of the Cross Keys on New Street. He died in 1920.