Written by Ruth Crook of the Grantham Civic Society

In 1929 a serious accident occurred at Gonerby Hill Foot.

The landlord of the Blue Dog, George Budd, a careful driver, was driving down the hill during the late evening at 7-10 mph with his foot on the brake.

The Blue Dog in Watergate, Grantham. (62312263)

Miss Scotney, a domestic servant, from Hougham, and Thomas Henson, of Grantham, were riding bikes down the hill.

Both had reflectors on their bikes. Mr Henson saw the car coming and moved towards the middle of the road.

He shouted to Miss Scotney to move over towards the kerb. Because Mr Henson was near the middle of the road, Mr Budd undertook him, not seeing Miss Scotney who he hit.

The Blue Dog used to stand on Watergate. (62312294)

She was knocked unconscious and suffered from fractured ribs and shoulder.

She was taken into Mrs Watson’s house before being taken to Grantham Hospital.

Her bicycle was completely destroyed. Mr Budd expressed his sympathy with the girl who had not been able to return to work three months after the accident. Mr Budd was fined £1 with £3 costs.