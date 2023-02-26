In 1856 there was a Borough Police report in the Grantham Journal that ‘Samuel Stanfield, who we understand is better known by people by the appellation of “lurcher”, charged Nicholas Pheasant, of Fulbeck, with assaulting him in the “Bricklayers Arms” beer-house, in Walkergate, kept by Mr Poole’.

Stanfield had accompanied a Newark policeman to search for a felon in the Little Gonerby beer houses.

Little Gonerby was at that time under the jurisdiction of Newark, as it was outside the Borough of Grantham.

The Bricklayers Arms, Grantham. (62552108)

Little Gonerby’s boundary was north of the Mowbeck Stream which ran along Chapel Street and Brook Street.

Stanfield and the Newark policeman entered the Bricklayers Arms believing that it was in Little Gonerby, but as it was on the opposite side of the road it was actually in the Borough of Grantham.

The location in Grantham where the Bricklayers Arms used to be. (62552196)

Pheasant, who was 36 at the time, assaulted Stanfield, who promptly took him to the police station.He was fined 2s 6d with 10s 6d costs, or 7 days in prison.