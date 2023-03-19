Chris Windows was a photographer in Grantham for 40 years, beginning shortly after World War II, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

During his career, he amassed just over a quarter of a million photographic negatives.

He was born in Southampton in 1919 and grew up in Wimbledon. He began working at Gaumont British film studios at Lime Grove before working at Gainsborough studios in Shepperton and Elstree.

Chris Windows had his photographic business in Vine Street before moving to Castlegate.

During World War II he was originally in the Royal Corps of Signals and then the Army Film and Photographic Unit.

After the war Chris worked at the Grantham Guardian, then became a freelance photographer working from a studio on London Road and then on the High Street, and Vine Street, before moving to Castlegate.

Chris Windows had a photographic business in Vine Street, now occupied by Needles and Pins.

His photographs of Grantham document significant changes in the town in the post-war period for the next four decades, and give an insight that we otherwise would have lost. He died in 1987.

