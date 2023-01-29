Next door to the Black Horse on Westgate in the late 19th and early 20th century at 26 Westgate, was a saddlers and harness making business belonging to John William Lee.

In 1881 the shop had belonged to William Wilkinson, and John Lee, who had been born in 1862, was his journeyman traveller. By 1891, John Lee had taken over the business and George Wilkinson was his apprentice.

John’s father, named John Robert Lee, was also a saddler and harness maker, and in 1871 had a shop at 66 Westgate.

In 1873 he was fined 10s with 18s 6d in costs, or a month in prison, after he attacked fellow saddler George White on the High Street outside the George Hotel. He walked up to White and began cursing and swearing at him and then punched him on the neck.

He had never been in trouble before and claimed that he had been ‘fresh’ at the time. He promised never to be in trouble again. John Robert Lee later moved his business to Great Gonerby, where his grandson Francis lived with him and became a watchmaker.

