The soldier on horseback pictured at the back of the Angel and Royal Hotel (below), was Harry Sharpe, on his horse Tim, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

Although Harry had been born in Bicker, he grew up in Barrowby with his parents Thomas and Elizabeth Sharpe, who were farmers, and his siblings Herbert, Richard and Walter.

Harry had been born in 1894, and during WWI joined the Lincolnshire Yeomanry, along with many other men and their horses from the Grantham area.

Elmer Street, Grantham, at the time of the First World War. (63494434)

The yeomanry left Southampton on October 27, 1915, on board the transport steam ship Mercian en-route for Egypt.

They had to reduce their speed crossing the Bay of Biscay, because the horses were becoming sick, so they were delayed in reaching Gibraltar, by November 3.

They left on the following morning and many men were lying on the deck sunbathing when a shell landed just short of the ship.

Elmer Street, Grantham. (63494309)

The men rushed to get on their lifejackets and saw that they were being shelled by a German submarine. Another shell hit the horseboxes and many were killed, included Tim, Harry’s horse.

The ship was shelled for an hour and a half and many of the men of the Lincolnshire Yeomanry were killed or injured.

The ship managed to limp into an Algerian port.

After the war, Harry lived at The Laurels in Denton where he continued to work as a farmer.