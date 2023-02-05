In 1841 the landlord of the Blue Bell was Edward Harding, aged 45, a wheelwright and landlord, with his wife Mary, aged 40, and seven children.

In 1851, Edward was also listed as a farmer of 130 acres.

His son Edward, then aged 27, was the landlord of the Fleece Tavern in Bermondsey, where he lived with his wife Jane and daughter Eliza Jane, aged three, brother Edwin, a butcher and three servants.

The Blue Bell pub, Grantham. (62153299)

By 1861, Edward junior had another daughter Eva born in 1853, but Edward and his family were split up.

Jane and Eva lived with her father in Southwark, whilst Edward and Eliza Jane had moved back to Grantham, where in 1856, Edward took over the licence of the Blue Bell from his father.

Eva married in London in 1872, and her mother Jane died in September 1874.

The site of the Blue Bell pub in Grantham. (62153349)

Edward married again to Mary Jane Scholey in Grantham in April 1875. The following year on September 19, Mary Jane died under suspicious circumstances and there was a coroner’s inquest.

According to the Grantham Journal, which reported on the inquest, Edward and Mary Jane had a tumultuous relationship, and reported the details.

Mary Jane was found unconscious at the bottom of the stairs and subsequently died , the postmortem being reported in full detail.

The inquest was adjourned to gather further information.

Eventually, due to lack of other information, an open verdict was decided.