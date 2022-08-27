Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society has told the story of a Grantham father and son who ran dance classes all over the county in the latest Then & Now column.

Thomas Dyer and his son Charles, of North Terrace, ran district and county-wide dance classes in the first half of the 19th century.

They put regular advertisements in the local newspapers advertising ‘Dancing and deportment (including Callisthenic Exercise)’.

They continued ‘Mr Dyer and his assistant will re-open their Academies and also commence their Private Tuition for the above accomplishments in Schools and families for the ensuing half-year, as follows:- Lincoln, Tuesday August 1st (in Assembly rooms), Caister 2nd, Alford 3rd, Louth 4th (in the Mansion-house), Grantham 5th, Newark 7th, Southwell 8th, Sleaford 9th ‘.

They also ran classes in Boston and formed a partnership with a teacher in Stamford.

They charged one Guinea per quarter and half a Guinea entrance. Their schedule was extensive and gruelling as they travelled between their venues.

Thomas Dyer died in 1850 aged 66 at the home of his brother Reuben in Boston.