Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society has told the story of a Grantham family from the 1800s and their furniture business in the latest Then & Now column.

George Harry Neale was born in Grantham in 1858. He grew up on Inner Street, Spittlegate, with his boot and shoe-maker father, his mother and siblings.

In 1891 his siblings, still living at home, now in Oxford Street, were involved in the furniture trade.

Neale's furniture (58151777)

William was a cabinet maker, Albert a furniture traveller and Adeliza a furniture shop assistant. In 1901 they were living above the shop, Atlas House at 77 Westgate, with George, who was now widowed.

He remarried in 1903 and had children of his own.

Their advert in the Grantham Journal in 1897 said: "We are the makers and supply direct from our factory to the people."

Neale's furniture shop is now occupied by Kitchen and Coffee in Westgate. (58151843)

Prices started at: "Trunks 3/11, chairs 2/9, bedsteads 13/6, tables 8/6, dressers 25/6, beddings 13/6, carpets 4½d per yard, linoleums 1/- per yard, bedroom suites 4/17/6, drawing-room suites 5/10/0, glass, china and earthenware, hardware and hollowware.

"The largest, cheapest and best furniture stores in the Midlands.’