Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society has told the story of a soldier who became an innkeeper in the latest Then & Now column.

In the 19th century, even minor events were often reported in the Grantham Journal.

In August 1879, it was reported that ‘A younger son of Mr Andrew Dunbar of the New Inn, North-parade, met with an accident on Wednesday last. He was playing with other children on the Welby Park estate, where building operations are being carried on, when a little boy pushed him into a sand-pit, and the fall unfortunately broke the lad’s arm’.

Andrew Dunbar, was born in Perth, Scotland and had joined the army aged 14 and served until he was 39, becoming a Chelsea Pensioner. He moved to Grantham with his wife Mary and had 12 children.

By 1881, he was the inn-keeper of the Crown and Anchor on Swinegate, where at the time of the census there was an eclectic mix of people staying, including a gardener, photographer, acrobat and musician.

In 1891, the family were living on North Parade, and several of their children were school teachers.

Andrew was an army commissioner and insurance agent.

He died in 1898.