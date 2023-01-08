Escorted tours is the focus of this month's column by personal travel consultant Lynne Page, of The Holiday Village. She writes:

When you think about a package holiday, do you just think of an all-inclusive break in the sun, lying by the pool or on the beach with a cocktail, maybe watching your children mess around in the splash pool?

Do you normally wait until you arrive to book excursions?

Lynne Page, personal travel consultant, The Holiday Village (58717749)

Escorted touring holidays are proving more and more popular these days, and there are so many different ones to choose from.

There are wildlife tours around the UK and Ireland where you can take time out from your busy lives and enjoy a swim in the sea, hiking along the tops of sea cliffs, participate in a private yoga session, gather seaweed and shellfish for a fire-cooked lunch in the Isle of Skye.

Take a boat trip along the South Devon Coast and explore Dartmoor or a short break to the Shiant Islands which is home to 240,000 puffins.

Further afield you could delve into a food adventure through Asia and take part in a tea ceremony in Kyoto and sample the freshest seafood in Tokyo washed down with some sake.

Or you might prefer a land and river safari experience through Zambezi National Park and along the Zambezi and Chobe rivers with a stay in a bushland lodge.

The beauty of an escorted tour is everything is planned out for you and included in the price.

You will have the benefit of experienced tour guides who are experts in their field and they will take you to places that you may never have come across.

I have been on an escorted tour myself a few years ago, the Best of the Golden West, and travelled from Las Vegas to Palm Springs and then along the Big Sur, stopping at Monterey, Carmel, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The scenery along the 90-mile drive by coach was breathtaking and I would thoroughly recommend it.