A lot of people have the misconception that cruising is for ‘old people’ and to be perfectly honest, before I went on my first cruise, I was one of those. I have now got four under my belt and two more booked, so I am definitely a cruise convert.

There are so many benefits to cruising compared with your average package holiday.

In effect you are on board a floating resort, with a huge array of eateries and bars and no need to worry about how you are going to get back to your hotel room.

Travel Expert Lynne Page

Most cruise ships include all meals, snacks and soft drinks, with the option of adding a drinks package.

Although there are some cruise lines that now offer All Inclusive. As well as all the incredible food on offer, you will find there is world-class entertainment every night. This ranges from West End and Broadway theatre shows, to celebrity singers and comedians. You may want to partake in the daily onboard activities such as rock climbing or ice skating. If you prefer something a little more sedate there are a plethora of choices from wine tasting, cocktail making, napkin folding or yoga. There is something to suit everyone of every age.

One of the things I love about cruising is waking up somewhere different every morning and having the option of exploring a new country, either on a pre-planned excursion or making our own arrangements. It is such a great way to determine whether you would want to visit that destination again and stay longer, or if it’s just not for you.

Let’s not forget you are visiting multiple places but only have to unpack and pack once, and, if you are sailing to and from your home port, there is no luggage allowance to worry about after you have shopped until you’ve dropped.

There are so many different cruises out there now. Some are specifically aimed at families and more laid-back passengers, as opposed to the more formal cruisers who love getting dressed up in their best attire. There are huge cruise ships with the capacity for 5400 passengers and have robotic bartenders, zip lines and surf simulators. In comparison, some luxury cruise liners have less than 1000 passengers for those that would prefer something a little more intimate. Are you tempted?