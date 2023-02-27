A mum who hasn't used her heating all winter despite working full time says minister Therese Coffey's claim struggling people should "work more hours" is "ludicrous".

Vicki Alderman, 57, a self-employed artist from Grantham, says she hasn't turned her radiators on at all this year because she can't afford the higher bills.

She works every hour she possibly can - around 60 hours a week.

Last week, in a talk to the House of Commons, environment secretary Therese Coffey said people who are struggling should "work some more hours".

Vicki branded the comments "ludicrous" and "out of touch".

She said: "If you're self employed like me, we’re already working all the hours we can do. I don't really switch off, I'm working all the time and there aren't any extra hours to work.

"People have lives and families who rely on them. Working isn't supposed to be 90 per cent of your life.

"Saying people should work more hours is not a solution - it's passing the buck on to us instead of taking responsibility."

Vicki said the comments were "laughably ludicrous".

Vicki said: "If you have a job, quite often your hours are set and you can't do more even if you want to. Or self-employed people like me, we're already working all the hours we can do - it's just not within the realms of reality.

"But that's not the point - people shouldn’t have to work extra hours just to meet a basic standard of living. We're already going above and beyond to make ends meet.

"99 per cent of the population will see that as a ridiculous thing to say."

Vicki feels it should instead fall on the shoulders of the government to help people out when they're struggling to make ends meet.

She said: "Working extra hours is not a solution. Working shouldn’t have to be 90 per cent of your life. People have families and lives and other people who rely on them to do other things."

Vicki added: "They should stand up and do something, but instead they tell us that.

"They should be taking responsibility and helping the people they're supposed to be helping."