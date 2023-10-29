A “better dialogue” at South Kesteven District Council between the administration and opposition is the topic of the latest column from the Grantham Independent Group, written this month by Councillor Chris Noon. He writes:

I was elected under the banner of openness, working for my ward and a joined up collaborative thinking within the council.

I believe it brings a stronger, dynamic council which can take on board the views of not just the current administration but all elected councillors.

Councillor Chris Noon.

That situation is becoming reality, there is a better dialogue in council between the current administration and the opposition.

I have witnessed a better level of democracy in the last five months than I have in many years, we have no party whip and therefore everyone can speak their minds and vote on subjects with their constituents in mind and not a party.

We have a wide range of councillors working together and overall, its going well, there’s room for improvement and improve we will.

As the reality of openness and scrutiny takes hold the council will change for the better.

There are some still stuck in their ways, which given the huge changes which took place at the last election, is to be understood, but we will embrace them, their way of thinking and hopefully bring them into our collective thinking, there’s room for a bit of blue in our rainbow too.

But it's not just about council, it's about people, my constituents are never far from my mind, and I will continue to be their voice.

I have spoken up many times in many forums to many people in the last five months, it’s been an education and I continue to learn.

We also have a duty to ensure our council personnel are cared for too, we intend to ensure working in and for SKDC is as safe and rewarding as possible.

So, I look to the future, having firmly put our collective feet under the table, having made some good decisions and honoured those decisions that came before our collective coming together.

We are preparing for Christmas. It’s just a stone’s throw away and we hope we can bring a little light to everyone in our community, a smile to faces and a feeling that the council does care for you all.