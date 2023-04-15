Readers have written to the Journal this week after our story on the awful state of the A1 in Grantham, blighted by litter.

Paul Clark says I was very interested to read your article about the awful litter situation on the A1 in Friday’s Journal.

I too have been appalled for a long time by the state of the A1 in the Grantham area and have for months being trying to get someone to take action.

Rubbish on the A1 northbound slip road joining from Long Bennington. Photo: Gerard Mason (62542642)

Firstly I contacted National Highways, who, despite being helpful and responsive, said litter removal was the responsibility of SKDC. I then asked SKDC if they could undertake litter removal but a gentleman there told me that, apart from on the laybys, litter was the responsiblity of Lincolnshire County Council and that I should contact them. He agreed that the litter is a disgrace and reflects very badly on the town but it isn’t in their remit to remove it.

I contacted LCC twice but I never received any response at all, something that seems normal for any request made to LCC on any topic.

I then got in touch with County Councillor Mark Whittington and he asked LCC on my behalf and they confirmed that removal of litter from the whole of the A1 in the district is the responsibilty of SKDC, no matter what they say. This was the point when SKDC started using the ‘no work within 1.2 metres of a road with a speed limit of more than 60 mph’ defence. Councillor Whittington was told that SKDC were ‘negotiating to use planned road closures over the summer to undertake litter removal’. That is as far as I have managed to get.

Part of a job I had for 33 years involved regularly working on and around the A1 with live traffic and I am very aware of how dangerous it is, but it seems a solution could be found if SKDC wanted too, I just don’t feel that they do. An idea could be to take one stretch of the road at a time, a mile say, and then introduce a temporary speed limit of 50mph, enforced by a mobile speed camera, for perhaps four hours to allow the litter to be removed.

Alternatively a temporary mobile block of the inside lane could be undertaken using crash cushion and cone carrying vehicles and litter picking could then be done safely.

I know that these sorts of things using external contractors can be expensive but we all pay a lot of money in council tax and surely deserve our environment to be kept as nice as possible.

It also has to be said that the litter problem around Grantham is not confined to the A1. I, like many other locals spend a great deal of my time litter picking in the area.

In the past year alone I have collected in excess of 30 bin bags of litter from the Gorse Lane, Denton Avenue, Walton Gardens and Spittlegate level areas. Every dog walk, twice daily, sees me return home with at the very least a carrier bag of litter nowadays. Spittlegate Hill and the B1174 all the way to Little Ponton is particularly bad for litter.

I regularly report litter hotspots to SKDC but in general they do nothing. I feel that they are failing the town and residents badly. They only seem interested in the photo opps that go with a ‘big clean’ a couple of times a year.

Litter removal needs constant attention, I feel that the ‘broken windows’ idea comes in to play also, when people see that an area is uncared for and already littered they are more inclined to litter there too. I have also noticed that SKDC have removed litter bins from several areas around the town and that emptying of the remaining ones is less frequent.

David J. Dodd, of Ingoldsby, says: I have read your article and like you am appalled by the state of the A1 and the failure of SKDC/Highways Agency to solve the problem.

The solution is very simple.

You just close one lane of the highway whilst cleaning work is in progress.

This solves the safety issue and enables the cleaning team to work in safety.

As a regular user of the highways in France, which are kept immaculately clean, this is the system they use so why do we do not use it here?

I realise that this will cause a certain amount of inconvenience to the travelling public but there is no alternative and hopefully they will appreciate the work being done.

Of course you could always do this work over the weekend when there is less commercial traffic.

You mention in your article that SKDC does not know how to solve the problem.

How pathetic can they be?