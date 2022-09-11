Citizens Advice says there is help available if you are struggling to pay your bills.

Q: The cost of energy and food is so high now. I’m worried about how I’ll put food on the table. I’m on a prepayment meter and I’m really scared we’re going to be left without any gas or electric if I can’t top up. What can I do?

A: First of all, I’m really sorry to hear how tough things have been for you. You’re doing the right thing in reaching out for support and there are things you can get help with. The help available to you may change in the future, but this is what is available to you at the moment.

As a prepayment meter customer, your energy supplier will be able to give you temporary credit if you can’t afford to top up your meter. They might add this to your meter automatically, but if they don’t, you can call them and ask them to do this.

If you run out of temporary credit, speak to your supplier to explain your situation. They may give you extra temporary credit if you’re struggling with living costs. There are other reasons why they might give you extra credit too, including if you’re disabled, have a long-term health condition, or you have children under the age of 5. You’ll have to pay back anything extra you get, but you can agree how to do this in a way you can afford with your supplier.

As you say, the cost of living is really high but there is help available. If you pay council tax and you’re in bands A-D, you should get a payment of £150 automatically. It could take until the end of September, but if you’ve not had it already you might need to make a claim. You can check how to do this on your council’s website.

You might also be able to get a fuel voucher, which you can use to add credit to your meter. Contact your local council about this. If you are struggling with pre-payment meters, please call our

Adviceline.

To help manage other costs, it’s also worth checking you’re getting all the benefits you’re entitled to. There are benefits calculators you can use online. On the Citizens Advice website, there’s advice on how to reduce living costs and information on other ways to increase your income.

More Government

support may be announced in the future; however, we are here to help you identify what support is available and please don’t hesitate to

contact us if you need to.

We know this is an extremely worrying time and everyone’s situation is different. Please call Adviceline on 0808 278 7996