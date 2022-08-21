This summer has brought sunny days and high temperatures, and I hope we’ve all been able to enjoy it!

It is very important to consider the dry conditions when we are enjoying our out-door spaces - Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to 314 wildfires in July alone and the effects of these fires can be devastating to farmers and land-owners.

Residents are reminded to consider whether any kind of fire outdoors is appropriate – in most cases they are not. We would ask people not to have camp fires or barbecues in the countryside at all while these dry conditions remain.

And, at home, barbecues should only be used on a designated hard-standing area away from fences, sheds, buildings or hedges.

Another issue we are often asked about during the summer school holidays, is how to keep children and young people entertained. And, more importantly, how to do so without spending too much money.

There is still time for families to take advantage of free activity options the county council and others, have put in place to help parents and families.

The council’s HAF (Holiday Activity and Food) programme is designed to ensure children and young people are

benefitting from physical activity as well developing new and existing skills and knowledge. This programme of support also makes sure that the young people taking part are able to have access to nutritious food.

The summer 2022

programme runs until Friday, September 2 and is open to children aged five to 16 years, who are in receipt of benefits-

related free school meals in Lincolnshire.

Free or subsidised holiday club places are available for other children too, including young carers, looked-after children, children with an education, health and care plan, those in low-income households, children who are home educated and more. HAF e-voucher codes are provided by schools with a link to the booking site, which also lists all Lincolnshire HAF clubs. If you haven’t received a voucher and your child is eligible, please contact support@evouchers.com

During the fine weather, there are lots of low cost or free options for families to enjoy days out, including the popular Wyndham Park with a splash pad, Dysart Park and Queen Elizabeth’s Park, which all offer playgrounds and

cycling trails.

There are of course lots of lovely walks around our area too – out into some of the best Lincolnshire countryside and quaint villages. Pack a picnic but avoid the hottest part of the day – usually between 11am and 3pm - and ensure you stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion.

If the weather isn’t quite so nice or you need to stay out of the heat, there are a range of indoor activities at our excellent local facilities. The Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham will be holding various creative sessions for families to enjoy, including music, craft and other activities.

And our district leisure centres also provide opportunities for families to take part in lots of different sports and games – indoor and outdoor.

However you spend your summer, I hope you find plenty of time to enjoy what our area has to offer – some of the best memories are often made on our own doorstep.