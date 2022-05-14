Next month marks the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign, and I am so excited to see all our local towns and villages come out to celebrate, says Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council.

South Kesteven District Council have been in close contact with local councils and community groups across the District and I have been amazed by the level of preparation that has gone into organising such a wide array of events. I would like to thank all those who have worked so hard planning the amazing events that will be taking place in all corners of the District in a few weeks’ time.

On June 2, we will be bringing the community together for a beacon lighting event at Dysart Park, an event which will run from 5pm to 10pm and will feature the Cranwell Military Wives Choir.

The following day will be the start of a three-day festival at Wyndham Park, organised by Lincolnshire Fire Aid, which will offer everything from fairground rides to live entertainment, market stalls to a military and car show.

For those who live outside Grantham, there are an abundance of events taking place in our nearby towns and villages. Beacon lighting events will be taking place in Allington, Barkston, Barrowby, Corby Glen, and Swayfield, with village parties planned in Ancaster, Great Gonerby, and Stubton.

If you fancy exploring Caythorpe, you will also find a street party, treasure hunt, family sports day, jazz party, and an Epsom ladies’ day over the weekend. For details and updates please keep an eye out for the Jubilee edition of SKToday and our social media accounts, and check out your local parish news.

Queen Elizabeth II has already presided over the longest reign in British history, and is just a few short years away from becoming the longest-reigning monarch in world history, so this is an historic moment for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. If there is any district in this country that can put on a spectacle of patriotism and togetherness next month, it is South Kesteven, and I can’t think of any place I would rather be to celebrate this incredible milestone in our nation’s history.