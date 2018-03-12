There was snow stopping World Book Day!

Snow didn’t stop these mini bookworms from dressing up as their favourite story characters to mark World Book Day earlier this month.

The annual celebration of reading sees kids dress up as their favourite characters from fiction but the snowfall earlier this month saw World Book Day either cancelled or postponed as many schools closed for the day – but some lucky children still got to celebrate.

Belton Lane's Grace Baker was Where's Wally, Erin Howard was an Umpa Lumpa and Tia Askew was Mary Poppins.

Little ones at Children 1st on Trent Road had fun dressing up in a variety of costumes including Paw Patrol characters, Disney princesses and even the Gruffalo.

Pupils at Harlaxton Primary School celebrated a day earlier and snuggled up in pyjamas to represent their favourite bedtime stories.

Every class at Belton Lane Primary School (and even some staff) dressed up and the older pupils read and shared stories with younger pupils.

Pupils at Dudley House School were delighted to receive the Bronze Award for their ‘Flying High with Reading’ display.

Pupils at Dudley House School received a Bronze Award for their reading display.

Sir Chris Hoy, Joanna Nadin and Clare Elsom judged this year’s World Book Day Award and compared school displays all over the country that demonstrate how schools are flying high with reading.

To celebrate their love of reading, children and staff at Dudley House created a display about books that oozed imagination, where characters travel on planes, trains, balloons and cars.

Project Manager Emma Pritchard emailed the school to say: ‘I’m delighted to confirm that Dudley House School have been awarded a Bronze prize for this year’s World Book Day Award. The judges thought the display was fantastic and could tell all the hard work that had gone into it.’

The school won £500 of Bonnier Zaffre books for their library.

Children 1st nursery dressed up in a variety of costumes including the Gruffalo.

Class 3Three teacher, Miss White said: “The pupils and staff are delighted that their enthusiasm for reading and hard work creating the display has been recognised and are looking forward to choosing new books to add to their library at school.”

Their entry can be viewed at: www.worldbookday.com/wobod/

Bedtime stories: Pupils at Harlaxton Primary School got to wear their pyjamas to school.