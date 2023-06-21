Firefighters attended a Grantham address last night (Tuesday) after a thermostat unit caught fire.

A Grantham fire crew attended the incident at 7.33pm in Harrowby Close, Grantham.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “This was to a thermostatic control unit on fire.

Firefighters attended the incident.

“Fire had self-extinguished before arrival of fire and rescue.

“Crews used two thermal image cameras and one triple extension ladder to check for fire spread.”