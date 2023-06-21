Thermostat unit catches on fire in Grantham
Published: 09:34, 21 June 2023
Firefighters attended a Grantham address last night (Tuesday) after a thermostat unit caught fire.
A Grantham fire crew attended the incident at 7.33pm in Harrowby Close, Grantham.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “This was to a thermostatic control unit on fire.
“Fire had self-extinguished before arrival of fire and rescue.
“Crews used two thermal image cameras and one triple extension ladder to check for fire spread.”