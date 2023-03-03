'These are great examples of how Grantham Market Place may be better used'

Reader Linda Jackson has put forward suggestions on how Grantham's market could be boosted. She writes:

The Grantham Market has dwindled away with only a limited number of stalls left from what it once used to be.

Although having a good selection of produce, it seems sad that it does not have the same appeal that supermarkets and online shopping have nowadays.

After meeting with the stall holders of the Farmers Market that runs alongside the Grantham Market on the second Saturday of every month, we realised that many within the Grantham community are unaware that they are even there.

In February, Little Ponton Hall opened its grounds with artisan stalls, along with a few gardening tips, and was proved to be very successful.

The Journal last week had two recent articles being Mobiles4Ukraine in a request for unwanted mobile phones and Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club who are organising the tallest sunflower competition with a donation of £3 for a packet of 10 seeds in support of the victims of the Ukrainian war.

Both are exceptional initiatives and this is a great example of how the Market Place could be used.

Utilising the empty market square or Market Cross, people could then check out societies, clubs, charities and have a chance to casually discuss about donating or volunteering.

The schools can play a large part as well as they can bring the classroom outdoors and children, families and the public would be welcome to come and see the displays.

A market can bring the community together but it really is now up to the council to allow the market square or cross to be booked for group activities or raising awareness for charitable causes and if properly advertised, people will come out and support the causes, market and local shops even more.