A leisure centre venue will host a range of musical acts in the new year, including a legendary group from the 70s and a Beatles tribute band.

The Meres Leisure Centre in Trent Road, Grantham, is set to welcome three musical acts across 2023.

The Upbeat Beatles, Showaddywaddy and Calling Planet Earth will all perform at the venue next year.

Showaddywaddy will be rocking the Meres Leisure Centre in May. (54301247)

First up at the Meres are The Upbeat Beatles, dubbed "Britain`s premier Beatles band". They will take to the stage on Saturday March 25 at 8pm.

The band have been performing together for over 17 years – almost three times longer than the original four did.

They play from the vast catalogue of Beatles hits including “She Loves You”, “Hey Jude”, “Let It Be”, and “Yesterday”.

The Upbeat Beatles. Photo via www.guildhallartscentre.com (61609893)

The Upbeat Beatles show takes you through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, and will include costume changes to represent the different eras of the most successful band in history.

Organisers say that "if you love the Beatles you’ll love this show, and if you don’t love the Beatles you’ll love this show".

Tickets are £25 including a £2 booking fee, with the doors opening from 7pm. Flat seating is accessible for wheelchair users and customer with access needs and a bar will be available.

To find out more, visit: https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-upbeat-beatles-live-in-concert

Showaddywaddy are next to visit the Meres. They will perform their first ever Grantham show on Saturday May 27 from 8pm.

The retro-inspired rock and roll group have had 23 UK top 40 singles over four decades.

Their songs include UK top five hits “Under The Moon of Love,” “When,” “You Got What It Takes,” “Three Steps To Heaven,” “Hey Rock & Roll” and many more.

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than twenty million records worldwide and have toured all corners of the world.

Organisers say the show will be "an unforgettable evening of live vintage rock `n` roll".

Tickets are £26 including a £2 booking fee, with the doors opening from 7pm. Flat seating is accessible for wheelchair users and customer with access needs and a bar will be available.

To find out more, visit: https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/showaddywaddy-live-in-concert

On September 30 at 8pm, the Meres will host Calling Planet Earth, which features a live band playing 80s hits.

Calling Planet Earth. Photo via www.guildhallartscentre.com (61609896)

The show is described as "a new romantic symphony that goes on a journey through one of the greatest musical eras of all time - the electrifying 80s".

Calling Planet Earth's live band perform songs from now legendary artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet and The Human League.

Tickets are £25 including a £2 booking fee, with the doors opening from 7pm. Flat seating is accessible for wheelchair users and customer with access needs and a bar will be available.

To find out more, visit: https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/calling-planet-earth