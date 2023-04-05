These are the candidates standing in May elections for seats on South Kesteven District Council
Candidates standing in the upcoming South Kesteven District Council elections have been confirmed.
Elections for parish councils across the district will also be held.
Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4.
Voters going to a polling station will need to show an accepted form of photographic identification (photo ID) in order to be able to vote. Anyone who does not have an accepted form of ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate to use at the polling station, by calling SKDC on 01476 406080.
Postal votes are not affected.
Below is the list of candidates standing in each of the relevant wards, and their party.
Aveland (one seat)
James Brown, Liberal Democrats
Richard Dixon-Warren, Conservative
Mike Rudkin, Reform UK
Belmont (two seats)
Phil Gadd, Independent
Myles Sadler, Labour
Elvis Stooke, Independent
Dean Ward, Conservative
Linda Wootten, Conservative
Belvoir (two seats)
Pamela Bosworth, Conservative
Robert Leadenham, Conservative
Julian Simpson, Labour
Castle (one seat)
Nick Robins, Conservative (uncontested)
Glen (one seat)
Penny Robins, Conservative (uncontested)
Grantham Arnoldfield (two seats)
Mike Beckett, Independent
Tom Greenwood, Labour
Paul Martin, Conservative
Kaffy Rice-Oxley, Conservative
Paul Stokes, Independent
Grantham Barrowby Gate (two seats)
Jonathan Cook, Labour and Co-operative
Gareth Knight, Conservative
John Parkhill, Independent
Ray Shrouder, Green
Adrian Smith, Independent
Mark Whittington, Conservative
Grantham Earlesfield (two seats)
Steven Cunnington, Independent
Lee Steptoe, Labour and Co-operative
Caz Thomson, Labour and Co-operative
Bruce Wells, Independent
Grantham Harrowby (two seats)
David Burling, Labour
Chris Noon, Independent
Clio Perraton-Williams, Conservative
Ian Selby, Independent
Grantham Springfield (two seats)
Matthew Ash, Independent
John Chadwick, Green
Nikki Manterfield, Conservative
Rob Shorrock, Labour and Co-operative
Adam Stokes, Conservative
Grantham St Vincent's (three seats)
Janeile Eardley, Labour and Co-operative
Patsy Ellis, Green
Alex Ferguson, Green
Tracey Forman, Labour and Co-operative
Anne Gayfer, Green
Graham Jeal, Conservative
Brian Monro, Conservative
Charmaine Morgan, Independent
John Morgan, Independent
Gary Rudd, Independent
Grantham St Wulfram's (two seats)
Tim Harrison, Independent
Beverley Jones, Labour and Co-operative
Susan Swinburn, Independent
Mary Whittington, Conservative
Ray Wootten, Conservative
Isaac Newton (two seats)
David Bellamy, Conservative
Ben Green, Conservative
Archie Hine, Labour
Mike Turner, Green
Lincrest (one seat)
Sarah Trotter, Conservative (uncontested)
Loveden Heath (one seat)
Penny Milnes, Independent
Judith Sharman, Conservative
Peascliffe and Ridgeway (two seats)
Nick Johnson, Independent
John Millar, Green
Vee Ridgley, Independent
Peter Stephens, Conservative
Ian Stokes, Conservative
Keith White, Labour
Toller (one seat)
Chris Clark, Lincolnshire Independents
Amanda Gee, Reform UK
Alexander Mitchell, Social Democratic
Murray Turner, Liberal Democrats
Tony Vaughan, Conservative
Viking (one seat)
Claire Storer, Conservative
Jane Wood, Independent
Paul Wood, Independent
- Candidates listed in contested wards are invited to submit a high-resolution Jpeg photograph and a 200-word profile to encourage votes.
These will be published on www.granthamjournal.co.uk before the election on May 4 and must be emailed to graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk by noon on Wednesday, April 19.
Any submissions that are over the word count will be cut from the end. Late submissions will not be included.