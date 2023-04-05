Candidates standing in the upcoming South Kesteven District Council elections have been confirmed.

Elections for parish councils across the district will also be held.

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4.

Voters going to a polling station will need to show an accepted form of photographic identification (photo ID) in order to be able to vote. Anyone who does not have an accepted form of ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate to use at the polling station, by calling SKDC on 01476 406080.

Postal votes are not affected.

Below is the list of candidates standing in each of the relevant wards, and their party.

Aveland (one seat)

James Brown, Liberal Democrats

Richard Dixon-Warren, Conservative

Mike Rudkin, Reform UK

Belmont (two seats)

Phil Gadd, Independent

Myles Sadler, Labour

Elvis Stooke, Independent

Dean Ward, Conservative

Linda Wootten, Conservative

Belvoir (two seats)

Pamela Bosworth, Conservative

Robert Leadenham, Conservative

Julian Simpson, Labour

Castle (one seat)

Nick Robins, Conservative (uncontested)

Glen (one seat)

Penny Robins, Conservative (uncontested)

Grantham Arnoldfield (two seats)

Mike Beckett, Independent

Tom Greenwood, Labour

Paul Martin, Conservative

Kaffy Rice-Oxley, Conservative

Paul Stokes, Independent

Grantham Barrowby Gate (two seats)

Jonathan Cook, Labour and Co-operative

Gareth Knight, Conservative

John Parkhill, Independent

Ray Shrouder, Green

Adrian Smith, Independent

Mark Whittington, Conservative

Grantham Earlesfield (two seats)

Steven Cunnington, Independent

Lee Steptoe, Labour and Co-operative

Caz Thomson, Labour and Co-operative

Bruce Wells, Independent

Grantham Harrowby (two seats)

David Burling, Labour

Chris Noon, Independent

Clio Perraton-Williams, Conservative

Ian Selby, Independent

Grantham Springfield (two seats)

Matthew Ash, Independent

John Chadwick, Green

Nikki Manterfield, Conservative

Rob Shorrock, Labour and Co-operative

Adam Stokes, Conservative

Grantham St Vincent's (three seats)

Janeile Eardley, Labour and Co-operative

Patsy Ellis, Green

Alex Ferguson, Green

Tracey Forman, Labour and Co-operative

Anne Gayfer, Green

Graham Jeal, Conservative

Brian Monro, Conservative

Charmaine Morgan, Independent

John Morgan, Independent

Gary Rudd, Independent

Grantham St Wulfram's (two seats)

Tim Harrison, Independent

Beverley Jones, Labour and Co-operative

Susan Swinburn, Independent

Mary Whittington, Conservative

Ray Wootten, Conservative

Isaac Newton (two seats)

David Bellamy, Conservative

Ben Green, Conservative

Archie Hine, Labour

Mike Turner, Green

Lincrest (one seat)

Sarah Trotter, Conservative (uncontested)

Loveden Heath (one seat)

Penny Milnes, Independent

Judith Sharman, Conservative

Peascliffe and Ridgeway (two seats)

Nick Johnson, Independent

John Millar, Green

Vee Ridgley, Independent

Peter Stephens, Conservative

Ian Stokes, Conservative

Keith White, Labour

Toller (one seat)

Chris Clark, Lincolnshire Independents

Amanda Gee, Reform UK

Alexander Mitchell, Social Democratic

Murray Turner, Liberal Democrats

Tony Vaughan, Conservative

Viking (one seat)

Claire Storer, Conservative

Jane Wood, Independent

Paul Wood, Independent

Candidates listed in contested wards are invited to submit a high-resolution Jpeg photograph and a 200-word profile to encourage votes.

These will be published on www.granthamjournal.co.uk before the election on May 4 and must be emailed to graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk by noon on Wednesday, April 19.

Any submissions that are over the word count will be cut from the end. Late submissions will not be included.