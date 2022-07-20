Proposals for a 15m high 5G phone mask and 132 solar panels are among the latest plans near you.

Colsterworth, S21/2505: Kevin Wrenn - Large Fagus trees in neighbouring garden (Beech Close) crown lift reduction to provide clearance and prevent damage. Purple plum In overhanging corner of garden fence requires crown lift to prevent damage to fence at 2 Beech Close.

Grantham, S22/0703: Mr Richard Smith - Retrospective permission for the erection of a detached outbuilding at 17 Derwent Road.

Honington, S22/1082: Mr Coney - Installation of a 50.16kW ground mounted solar PV system, comprising of 132 x Canadian Solar 380w solar panels at Honington Grange, Frinkley Lane.

Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, S22/1110: Mr Anthony Haslem - Change of use of grazing land to car parking area for Greyhound Cottage at Privet Cottage, Main Street.

Ancaster, S22/1382: Mr A Drummond-Hunt - T1. Willow. Remove to ground level. T2. Ash. Statutory highway clearance and remove lower split limb. T3. Sycamore. Crown lift to give 3m clearance over driveway at the Old Vicarage, 9 Ermine Street.

Horbling, S22/1219: Rachel Bishop - Proposed installation of new air source heat pump and associated works at Brown's Church of England Primary School, Sandygate Lane.

Great Gonerby, S22/1222: Ms Maslak - Ground floor enlargement to rear, partial render and alterations to windows and doors at 60 Belton Lane.

Allington, S22/1247: Mr James Cook - Erection of steel portal framed building for combined agricultural and storage/distribution uses at Home Farm, Allington Lane.

Ropsley, S22/1264: Lucy Hibbert - Demolition of existing outbuilding and construction of new detached office and leisure facilities at Red House Farm, Somerby Road.

Pointon, S22/1266: Mr Anthony Beech - Erection 1No. house within the existing garden of No.12 West Road with additional access point off West Road (Outline Permission with Some Matters Reserved) at 14 West Road.

Folkingham, S22/1296: Mr and Mrs Colin Bowdell - Outline planning application for the erection of a new dwelling (all matters reserved) at land adjacent to 43 West Street.

Grantham, S22/1282: Mr Paul Smith - Loft conversion with dormer window to the rear roof and roof window to the front. The erection of a single storey infill extension to rear at 50 Harrowby Road.

Grantham, S22/1286: Mr Burrows - Replace two ground floor modern timber windows with two fixed windows to match the style of the rest of the windows to the Conduit Lane Elevation at 5 Lindpet House, Second Floor, Market Place.

Long Bennington, S22/1288: Mr Kevin Broxholme - Proposed single storey side extension to existing swimming pool building at 6 Church Lane.

Grantham, S22/1304: Gallivan - Prior notification for the installation of proposed 5G telecoms, H3G street pole and additional equipment cabinets at Lindisfarne Way.

South Witham, S22/1292: Mr Terry Whyman - Replace a white uPVC window with white uPVC french doors to front elevation at Templars Garth, 7A Church Lane.lin

Carlton Scroop, S22/1299: Mr Tim Hutton - Erection of a marquee for a six month period (annually) at Sudbrook Moor Golf Course, Charity Street.

Grantham, S22/1301: Miss Karen Middleton - Non material amendments to permission S22/0815 to amend external wall finish on whole dwelling from brickwork to render at 24 Lodge Way.

Creeton, S22/1417: Mr and Mrs Taberner - Approval of details required by condition 3 of S22/0643 (Joinery) at The Old Rectory, Church Lane.

Caythorpe, S22/1312: Mrs Lesley Godson - Row of Conifer trees - reduce to 3 meters. Magnolia tree - reduce upto 1.5 meters from tips of branches at 21 Church Lane.

Grantham, S22/1325: Mr And Mrs Campion - Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension to dwelling at 161 Winchester Road.

Grantham. S22/1315: Mr and Mrs Martin Barnett - Conversion of garage to gym with single storey rear extension at 11 Welby Gardens.

Long Bennington, S22/1315: Mrs G Hall - Erection of boundary wall to roadside and estate type railings at Alma Farm, 18 Main Road.

Ancaster, S22/1356: Bellway Homes - To discharge obligation contained in the First Schedule, Part 3, 3.1 Open Space Specification and Management Plan at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Irnham, S22/1322: Mr Terry Lucking - Remove chimney and buttressing wall, form new oak/glazed porch to rear elevation, erect new timber framed double garage/carport to rear garden, new windows to all elevations, new boundary railings and private drive and roof alterations at Blacksmiths Cottage, Hawthorpe Road.

Grantham, S22/1324: Abigail Pickersgill - Works to numerous trees see Symbiosis Tree Report at Grantham House, 45 Castlegate.

Fulbeck, S22/1326: Mr Andrew Garner - Demolition of a brick shed at the rear of the property and the construction of a single story extension to the rear of the property at 10 Ash Close.

Long Bennington, S22/1334: Mrs G Hall - Erection of dwelling (revised design for plot 6 dwelling following approval ref: S17/1676) at Alma Farm, 18 Main Road.

Long Bennington, S22/1339: Mrs G Hall - Erection of dwelling (revised design for plot 1 dwelling following approval ref: S17/1676) at Alma Farm, 18 Main Road.

Castle Bytham, S22/1340: Mr Stephen Purvis - Trim trees to provide clearance from overhead cables. The trees are a willow, pear and apple at Old Bramley, 16 Water Lane.

Grantham, S22/1342: Parker - Tree is overgrown, we need to raise the crown over the drive to four metres to enable access onto drive (only over the drive) at 93 Manthorpe Road.

Westborough, S22/1343: Ms Debbie Tinsley - Apple Tree - To fell to ground level. at The White House, Long Lane.

Ancaster, S22/1346: Mr and Mrs David Hanson - Proposed single storey side extension to form a new kitchen / family room at 5 Paddock Close.

Grantham, S22/1352: Ms Natalie O'Brien - Non material amendments to permission S21/2258 to increase the length of the single storey rear extension at 36 Lindisfarne Way.

Stoke Rochford, S22/1358: Mr M Porter - Submission of details in relation to Condition 5 (Large Scale Window Details) of S21/2431 (Conversion/restoration of barns to form 3(no.) dwellings at Barns situated at Park Farm, High Dyke.

Skillington, S22/1369: Jo McMunn - Submission of details in relation to Condition 5 (Construction Materials) of S20/1917 (construction of a pair of semi detached cottages) at 1 Sproxton Road.

Grantham, S22/1366: Mr L Parapijonavicius - Non material amendments to permission S21/2418 to increase in height of projecting front gable at 20 Lincoln Close.

Ancaster, S22/1371: Mr Steve Turner - Removal of internal walls, formation of WC/Utility room, installation of Air Source Heat Pump and installation of new multi-fuel burner with external flue to rear of property at 47 Ermine Street.

Grantham, S22/1373: Miss Karen Middleton - Repaint the front elevation of the building at 20A High Street.

Marston, S22/1375: Helen Parkin - Proposed single storey rear extension and to render to the whole dwelling with timber cladding to the extension and front projection at Chapel Corner, Pinfold Lane.

Harlaxton, S22/1376: Andrew Pacey - Construction of parking area and dropped kerb at 29 High Street.

Corby Glen, S22/1385: Mrs Penny Campbell - Discharge of Conditions application for Condition 5 of S21/0636 (samples of materials) at The Mount, 7 Irnham Road.