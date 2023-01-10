A pub's proposal to move and enhance its beer garden and add three glamping pods is among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/2254: Mr Godron MacKenzie - Single storey extension to rear elevation of existing bungalow. Additional windows to side (south) elevation and front elevation after removal of garage door. Installation of 2 N. roof windows to rear roof at 29 Saltersford Road.

Harlaxton, S22/2446: Mr Mick Mason - Proposed roof-lift loft conversion at 3 High Street.

Lenton, S22/1709: Mrs Trudy Simpson - Erection of side porch to property at 3 Ingoldsby Road.

Dry Doddington, S22/2201: Mr Barry Woodward - Reposition and enhance the beer garden, by locating it closer to the actual building, plus providing some covered seating booths, timber decking and additional seating, etc. Then use the area vacated by the original beer garden to site 3 timber glamping pods for holiday lets at The Wheatsheaf Inn, Main Street.

Harrowby, S22/2311: Mr Peter Taylor - Erection of a garden shed at Walnut Barn, Hall Lane.

Wilsford, S22/2358: Ancaster Leisure Enterprises - Erect a grain store 24.384m long by 18.288m width 6.096m to eaves to store grain from the farm at Ancaster Karting and Paintball, King Street.

Belton, S22/2380: Mrs S Waltham - Replacement of existing glazed front door with solid timber door at 8 Main Street.

Caythorpe, S22/2406: Mrs Sue Butcher - Sycamore remove branch going over driveway towards property, reduce branches away from telephone lines and tidy up previous pruning work carried out at 14 Old Lincoln Road.

Grantham, S22/2415: Mrs Louise Mumford - Change of use of first floor office to form apartment and installation of air source heat pump at 40 Newton House, Westgate.

Grantham, S22/2416: Mrs Louise Mumford - Listed building consent for alterations to allow for a change of use of first floor office to apartment and installation of air source heat pump at 40 Newton House, Westgate.

Grantham, S22/2419: Noble - T1 - to re-pollard Lime tree to previous pollard points - removing approx 3 metres leaving then 10 metres in height at 1 St Vincents Road.

Castle Bytham, S22/2443: Mr Welham - Reduction and shape of 2 x Silver Birch trees (red dots),1 x Hawthorn tree, 1 x Rowan tree (green dots) and 1 x variegated Maple (yellow dots) at Milvus House, 3 Glenside.

Castle Bytham, S22/2444: Mr Gunning - Reduction of tibetan cherry (red dots), reduction and shape of silver birch and maple tree (green dot), removal of conifer (yellow dot) at Celyn House, 4 Glenside.

Claypole, S22/2465: Mr John Redfern - General purpose agricultural building. Steel portal frame, fibre cement roof, timber cladding at Holm Barn Farm, Holme Lane.

Caythorpe, S22/2466 - Marc Willis - For the installation of new internal plant, replacement external cladding and external doors, roof mounted photovoltaic panels and the retention of lean-to extension to accommodate materials recovery facility and variation of operating hours within buildings 9 and 10 at New Earth Solutions (West) Ltd., Caythorpe Heath Lane.

Long Bennington, S22/2475: Mr T Knight - Erection of garage at The Old Barn, Fen Lane.

Stainby, S22/2477: HSSP Architects Limited - New menage for private use at Tower Hill Farm, Water Lane.

Fulbeck, S22/2481: Ms Alix Fane - Change of use of existing agricultural barn to 1 (no) 4-bed residential dwelling (Use Class C3), including associated internal and external alterations, and change of use of adjacent agricultural storage building to form an ancillary garage and workshop at Victoria Barn, Lincoln Road.

Grantham, S23/0006: Ms S O’Neill - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (Joinery Details), 4 (Materials) and 5 (Sound Insulation) of planning approval S22/1616 (Change of use of ground floor retail unit, first and second floor apartments and outbuilding to form 4no. 1 bedroom dwellings and 2no. 2 bedroom dwellings (Use Class C3) including external alterations and extensions) at 14 Brook Street.

Caythorpe, S23/0017: Mr Will Hollingworth - Erection of detached dwelling and associated garage and home office block at land adjacent to 9 Waterloo Road.