An application for a 10-room hotel is among the latest plans near you.

Great Gonerby, S22/2164: Mr and Mrs Reynolds - Two storey extension to the dwelling at 31 High Street.

Dunsby, S22/2278: Mr and Mrs Dorrington - Single storey extension at Southlands, Fen Road.

Corby Glen, S22/2335: Mr Jeremy Smith - Installation of solar PV panels on the south-facing pitch of the north roof at The Mount, 7 Irnham Road.

Grantham, S22/2397: Krzysztof Stanislawski - External wall insulation and render finish at 147 Stamford Street.

Great Ponton, S22/2422: Mr and Mrs R and C Pitt - Extension to dwelling at 17 Dallygate.

Long Bennington, S22/2460: Mr G Jones - Alterations to front gable and re-configuring rear upvc conservatory at 24 The Pastures.

Grantham, S23/0045: Damian Madej - 8 Bedroom HMO (Use Class C4) change of use to 10 Bedroom Hotel (Use Class C1) at 102 North Parade.

Grantham, S23/0070: Rebecca Sadler - Proposed single storey side and rear extension at 3 Yarmouth Avenue.

Rippingale, S23/0072: Mr Ray Thompson - Non material amendment to pp S20/1064 for the omission of bi-fold doors and 3 roof lights, the reduction in the size of a large window and the provision of an alternative porch type at land to the rear of 22 High Street.

Clipsham, S23/0099: Mr and Mrs Paul and Christina Sanders - Loft Conversion to Carport. Resubmission of S21/2417 at The Old Granary, Holywell Road.