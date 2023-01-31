Proposals to use farmland for a microbrewery and for five new commercial units in a village are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/2209: Mr and Mrs S Markiewicz - Porch to front, first floor side and single storey rear extension at 28 Harrowby Lane.

Oasby, S22/2239: Ms Sally McSpadden - Convert garage into hobby studio at 83 Village Street.

Grantham, S22/2248: Ms Sandra Sayers - Proposed rear dormer at 68 North Parade.

Grantham, S22/2249: Mr and Mrs Nigel Atherton - Single storey extension to front and side of dwelling at Mole End Bungalow, Jubilee Avenue.

Long Bennington, S22/2453: Hampson - Erection of 5no. commercial units (as one building - 475m2), new storage container, cycle and bin store and alterations to the parking provision at Windsor House, Long Bennington Business Park, Main Road.

Rippingale, S23/0028: Mr T Ray - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (landscaping) of planning permission S22/1279 at 110 Station Street.

Barkston, S23/0031: Ms A Brown - Height reduction of leylandii, removal of dead branches from three lime trees at The Granary, Hough Road.

Folkingham, S23/0048: Mrs Woodiwiss - Re-pollard T1 apple at 34 Market PLace.

Allington, S23/0035: Mr P Hempstead - Tree 1 apple tree 2 apple tree 3 cherry tree 4 remove lower branches to aid mowing, 5 laurel reduce by 75% overgrown site,6 yew reduce by 50% overgrown site at St James’ Church Yard, Bottom Street.

Long Bennington, S23/0036: Mr Anthony Heaton - Single storey rear extension and single storey front porch extension to dwelling at 11 Sparrow Lane.

Billingborough, S23/0047: Mr James Waddington - Outline Planning Permission for the erection of one dwelling (all matters reserved) at Fortescue Arms, 27 High Street.

Pickworth, S23/0051: Joe Griffiths - Change of use of land from agricultural to microbrewery including the erection of brewery building, tap room and associated access at land at Bridge House, Village Street.

Grantham, S23/0086: Mr Darren Oakes - Proposed first floor extension over existing garage and demolition of rear single storey extension and proposed part two storey and part single storey extension over existing footprint at 277 Harlaxton Road.

Long Bennington, S23/0095: Mr Alvey -Erection of two semi-detached dwellings to the rear 90-94 Main Road.

Harlaxton, S23/0114: Mr J Aslin - Works within the curtilage of listed building (including realignment and alteration of boundary walls and patio) and removal of internal fireplace (retrospective) at 17 Church Street.

Swayfield, S23/0116: P M Bradley (Farms) Ltd - Construction of 1 No. new dwelling at land adjacent to 19 Corby Road.

Long Bennington, S23/0125: Barlow - Section 73 application to Ref. S21/2281 to vary condition 2 (approved plans) removing the left hand double extension and amendments to the design of the extension at 28 Church Street.

Grantham, S23/0136: Claire Britton - Request for an EIA Scoping Opinion for proposed residential development of up to 400 dwellings at Rectory Farm, Barrowby Road.

Barrowby, S23/0143: Mr and Mrs B Spencer - Ground floor rear extension and front extension to dwelling at 25 Hedgefield Road.

Caythorpe, S23/0144: Mr and Mrs Hartford - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (Tree Statement) and 4 (Surface and Foul Drainage) of planning approval S19/2044 (Erection of single dwelling, detached garage and associated works) at Golden Acre, 27 Old Lincoln Road.