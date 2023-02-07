Applications for a new drive-thru coffee shop and a new vehicle valet are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/1661: Fiona Heppell - Install solar panels in rear garden at 36 Castlegate.

Great Gonerby, S22/1740: Mrs Annie Newman - Erection of single storey rear extension at 21 Holden Way.

Grantham, S22/2401: Mrs Thompson - Remove section of the leaning/damaged chimney and rebuild to match the original at 40 North Parade.

Colsterworth, S23/0075: Colsterworth Developments Limited - Confirmation of compliance with conditions of planning permission S13/1931 (Erection of 48 dwellings, garages and associated infrastructure) on land at Bridge End.

Ancaster, S23/0056: Bellway Homes - Submission of details in relation to condition 3 (Play Equipment) of planning permission S21/2500 at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Ancaster, S23/0057: Bellway Homes - Submission of details in relation to condition 6 (Accessible Housing) and 10 (Carbon Emissions) of planning permission S20/1169 at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Ancaster, S23/0058: Bellway Homes - Submission of details in relation to condition 8 (EV Charging) of planning permission S21/2500 at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Grantham, S23/0067: Mr M Benns - Change of use of 1st and 2nd floor offices to single bedroom flat at 74A Westgate.

Thurlby, S23/0074: Alexandra Property Group - Proposed demolition of existing carport, erection of carport and log store and re roofing of existing garage at Earl House Farm, 59 Northorpe.

Marston, S23/0101: Certificate of lawfulness application for use of land as a caravan site without any limitations (Re-submission of S22/0085) at Wagtail Fisheries, Cliff Lane.

Little Bytham, S23/0081: Ms V Fort - To raise the pitch of the roof of the two storey house, conversion of the attic and removal of central chimney at Lawnwood, 91 Creeton Road.

Barrowby, S23/0083: Mr Paul Alderton - Proposed two storey side extensions and single storey front and rear extensions at 32 Reedings Road.

Grantham, S23/0091: Jamie Pert - Erection of an EVCP charging facility (Sui Generis) and drive-thru coffee shop (Use Class E) with associated works on land at Trent Road.

Grantham, S23/0092: Mr Mitesh Rathod - Submission of details reserved by Conditions 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 22 of S16/2819 (Residential development for 220 dwellings, formation of public open space, provision of access and associated drainage and engineering works) on land at Rectory Farm (Phase 1 West), Barrowby Road.

Londonthorpe, S23/0112: Jones - T1 - to reduce limb navy by 3m to clear border on horse chestnut tree at 1 High Road.

Grantham, S23/0129: Mr Sherzad Ramadhan - Application for lawful development certificate for vehicle valeting operating between 8am and 6pm at Woodlines Ltd, Commercial Road.

Grantham, S23/0133: Mr and Mrs David Anders - Proposed two storey side extension at 139 Kenilworth Road.

Manthorpe, S23/0141: Mrs S Waltham - External works to lower ground levels to form patio area at 21 Low Road.

Grantham, S23/0145: Mr J Diggins - Erection of first floor side extension at 11 Malvern Drive.

Brandon, S23/0148: Mr and Mrs A Needham - Proposed amendments to insert new windows on the western elevation and reposition the WC at Chestnut Court, Stubton Road.

Claypole, S23/0163: Robert Jays - Submission of details reserved by conditions 4 (drainage) and 10 (Highways Details) of S21/0415 (Erection of 16 affordable dwellings and associated infrastructure) on land to the north of Doddington Lane.

Great Gonerby, S23/0165: Ms A Samuel - Erection of single storey dwelling. Resubmission of S22/2014 at 1 Grantham Road.

Casthorpe, S23/0179: Ms Money - Non-material amendment to planning approval S19/1970 (Demolition of two semi detached dwellings and erection of two replacement detached dwellings), to alter plot 1, including amendments to the height of two windows, removal of stone projection to the north, and alterations to the timber cladding colour (from light grey to black) at Brownlows Cottages, Denton Lane.

Grantham, S23/0182: Mr L Parapijonavicius - To remove the first floor extension on the original proposal and an alteration to the roof over the rear extension at 20 Lincoln Close.

Corby Glen, S23/0187: Mrs Hannah Guy - Non-material amendment to amend the plots referenced in Condition 12 (Off-site footpath) of planning permission S22/1574 at land adjacent to the fire station.

Harlaxton, S23/0202: Khileshwari Sahu - Notification under regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2003 to Utilise Permitted Development Rights for the installation of two 9m telecom poles at corner of Daybrook Close and The Drift.