A proposal relating to visitor access and parking at Belton House is among the latest plans near you.

Castle Bytham, S22/1919: Mr Rich Pyne - Outline planning application for change of use and associated alteration of storage container to live work unit, and stationing of two additional containers for use as part of the proposed mixed-use unit (Appearance and Layout for determination all other matters reserved) at Oak House, Morkery Lane.

Great Gonerby, S22/2313: Mr Andrew Garner - Remove the existing front lounge window and replace with a single residential door and small side panel. Erection of concrete ramp with handrails at 7 Treadgold Avenue.

Denton, S23/0053: Mrs Sue Averill - T1 Silver Birch - Crown reduction by approximately 35/40% at Briery House, Main Street.

Denton, S23/0054: Mr Dave Mitchell - T1. Oak crown reduction by approximately 35/40 %. T2. Pine remove to ground level. T3. Walnut remove 1 x lateral branch to main trunk. T4. Larch fell at The Shieling, Main Street.

Caythorpe, S23/0060: Mr David Pigott - Removal of a single apple tree at The Old Bells, 61 High Street.

Oasby, S23/0064: Such - T1 and T2 - to remove 2no Sycamore trees. T3 - Sycamore tree. To remove 2 closest stems at 81 Village Street.

Gunby, S23/0151: Mr M Benns - Change of use of an Agricultural Building Unit (Type R) to a flexible Commercial Use (Class E) at Glebe Farm, Main Street.

Hough on the Hill, S23/0073: Mr Julian Knight - Please see detailed description of works in Tree Survey Schedule (attached). Works are proposed to trees: 3370, 3371, 3372, 3374, 3375 as well as trees A, B, C and D at All Saints Church, High Road.

Londonthorpe, S23/0097: Mrs Carol Markwell - (T1, T2, T3) Reduce 3 x fruit trees(cherry, purple plum x 2) in front garden and (T4 T5) 2 x trees (rowan, Crab apple) in rear garden by 25-30% at Silver Lining, High Road.

Harlaxton, S23/0240: Royal Mail - Installation of post box at corner of The Drift and Daybrook Close.

Marston, S23/0118: Mr J Thorold - Erection of a dwelling (Re-submission of S21/2165) at land to the south of Dove House, Barkston Road.

Grantham, S23/0127: Mrs Vicky Grindal - Erection of single storey side extension at South Lodge Farm, east of A1 Great North Road, south of Wolleys Lane.

Caythorpe, S23/0173: G.R Ward and Co - Change of use of agricultural building to dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) at Robinsons Farm, Caythorpe Heath Lane.

Grantham, S23/0150: Geraldine Dukoff-Gordon - External fascia sign, external projecting sign and Internal hanging sign at Grantham Designer Outlet Village, Unit 40, Tollemache Road South.

Thurlby, S23/0159: Managing Trustees of Thurlby Methodist Church - Replacement of former entrance doors with glazed screen. New fire exit in side (south-west facing) wall of former vestibule at Thurlby Methodist Church, High Street.

Belton, S23/0167: National Trust - Visitor access and parking improvements, including: new parking layout with electric vehicle charging points, improvement of surface water drainage, hard and soft landscaping, installation of new fences/railings and height restriction barrier, construction of 2no. new ticket kiosks, alteration of existing visitor reception building to provide Changing Places WC and covered storage for mobility buggies at Belton House, The Drive.

Thurlby, S23/0168: Ms P Lambert - Use of land for dog exercising/training/activities and formation of associated parking areas and fencing/landscaping at Park Wood Road.

Dry Doddington, S23/0176: Ms Leigh Lesley - Outline Planning Permission for the erection of three dwellings (including consideration of access and layout) at Hillcrest, Claypole Lane.

Grantham, S23/0177: SKDC - Works to trees at St Peter’s Hill.

Fulbeck, S23/0178: Ian and Sandra Pygott - Creation of first floor to bungalow, rear extension to provide family living area, side extension to provide entrance porch, and open porch to front entrance at Little Becks, Bulby Lane.

Hough on the Hill, S23/0180: Mr H Aldous - Addition of proposed orangery and replacement garage at The Red House, Hough Road.

Horbling, S23/0183: Mr Paul Jackson - Re-roofing, utilising existing clay pantiles and ridges, to include new battens and thermal insulation at 4 High Street.

Grantham, S23/0185: Mr and Mrs Jason Blakey - Erection of single storey side extension and creation of drop kerb at 10 Bridge End Grove.

Foston, S23/0196: Shell Oil UK Products Ltd - Section 73 application to vary Condition 2 (Approved Plans), 10 (Highways Improvement Works) and 13 (External Materials) of planning permission S20/0221 to revise the site access location, internal road and parking layout, relocation of cycle standard, and vary the external appearance of the approved drive-thru unit at Foston A1 North Layby Cafe, Great North Road.

Fenton, S23/0200: Mr G Fearn - Conversion of barn to 5(No.) dwellings (comprising 4(No.) smaller dwelling houses and 1(No.) larger dwelling house) at Barn at The Willows, Main Street.

Easton, S23/0215: Deborah Cairns-Stoll - Request for EIA Screening Opinion for proposed Class B2 / B8 - Food Processing and Warehouse Facility with associated loading and service yard, following demolition of existing building at Burton Lane.

Foston, S23/0219: Mr T Bridges - Demolition of existing garage, store buildings and conservatory. Erection of a garage, store and rear extension at Orchard Cottage, Church Street.

Witham on the Hill, S23/0222: Mr and Mrs Thompson - Erection of single dwelling, garage and stable block, along with formation of vehicle access and hardstanding at land to the west of Witham Grange.

Fulbeck, S23/0231: Mrs Alix Fane - Lime Tree - (Tilia Platyphyllos) Pollard tree to 2-3 meters(Purple ring), Holly Hedge (ilex Aquifolium) - Reduce height back around 2 meters to previous pruning cuts (Yellow ring), Holm Oak (Quercus Ilex) - Remove (Red ring), Holly Tree - (ilex Aquifolium) - Remove (Pink ring), Larch Tree - (Genus Larix) - Remove - (Grey ring) at Fulbeck Manor, Lincoln Road.

Belton, S23/0259: Ms Molly Wright - Proposals to improve stable yard accessibility (external paved surfaces only) at Belton House, The Drive.