Applications for more rooms at the Angel and Royal hotel and a new jet wash facility are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/1703: Fiona Heppell - Install solar panels in rear garden at 36 Castlegate.

Grantham, S22/2178: Mr J Ayre - Prior notification for a proposed rear extension at 55 New Beacon Road.

Oasby, S22/2067: Mr Gillian Wild - Section 73 application to remove condition 4 of planning approval S05/1688 (Change of use and conversion of storage barn to provide holiday accommodation) to allow for its use during the month of February at Honeysuckle Cottage, Mill Lane.

Colsterworth, S22/2393: Jodie Clark - Non Material Amendment to change brick to Stamford Stone of p/p S21/1575 at 36 Colster Way.

Fulbeck, S22/2428: Mr David Close - Lawful Development Certificate for Proposed change of roof from glass to UPVC envirotile slate at Rosebank Scotts Hill.

Hougham, S23/0088: Mr E Dunlop - Section 73 Regularise of the development due to minor amendment with rear boundary parapet wall (S22/0576) - retrospective at 3 Grange Farm Barns, The Granary, Brandon Road.

Barrowby, S23/0131: Mr Flint - Garage conversion and erection of front porch extension at 52 Reedings Road.

Grantham, S23/0174: Mrs Lord - Works to trees (as per attached report) at St Wulfram’s Church, Church Street.

Grantham, S23/0175: Mrs Lord - Re-pollard Willow at Langford Gardens.

Barkston, S23/0190: Mr and Mrs A Hall - Lawful Development Certificate for the Installation of solar panels at The Grange, Hough Road.

Grantham, S23/0191: Mr Dean Harrison - Conversion of redundant ancillary spaces to three ensuite double bedrooms, one fully accessible at 3-5 The Angel and Royal Hotel, High Street.

Grantham, S23/0197: Lionacre Properties Ltd - Erection of new jet wash canopy with jet wash units and associated car park alterations at Pizza Hut, London Road.

Grantham, S23/0198: Lionacre Properties Ltd - 2No. Canopy Sign, 1No. Double Sided Pole Sign Sign at Pizza Hut, London Road.

Barrowby, S23/0210: Mrs Tess Bradshaw - Erection of wooden stables adjacent to existing menage within existing horse paddock at Casthorpe Farmhouse, Denton Lane.

Corby Glen, S23/0217: Khileshwari Sahu - Notification under regulation 5 for intention to install fixed line broadband apparatus at 11 Barleycroft Road.

Harlaxton, S23/0227: Darsana - Installation of two telecom poles at Gregory Close.

Harlaxton, S23/0228: Reddy Lakshmia Bhavani - Installation of one telecom pole at New Bungalow, 2 Trotters Lane.