These are the schools that are closed today in the Grantham area due to heavy snowfall

By Matthew Taylor
-
Published: 10:25, 10 March 2023
 | Updated: 10:28, 10 March 2023

Heavy snow has fallen in the Grantham area, leading to the closure of multiple schools.

With snow settling overnight in the area,there has been disruption to roads and bus services, with traffic moving more slowly than usual along main routes around the town, particularly the A1 south, A607 and A52.

As a result, schools have announced they are closed, including:

A snowy road in Grantham. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (62910463)
  • Charles Read Academy, Corby Glen
  • Colsterworth C of E Primary School
  • Great Ponton C of E Primary School
  • Corby Glen Community Primary School

This list will be updated as we hear of any more closures.

The National Trust has closed Belton House due to the weather.

The Met Office forecast for Grantham predicts snow all morning before turning sunny this afternoon and warming up to 4C.

A yellow weather warning remains in place until 2pm today.

Education Grantham Weather Matthew Taylor
