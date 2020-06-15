Home   News   Article

These are the shops that can reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:29, 15 June 2020
 | Updated: 10:32, 15 June 2020

Shops selling 'non-essential items' will reopen from today (Monday) - the first time since the coronavirus lockdown forced businesses to close their doors on March 23.

Each business has been given advice on how to promote social distancing, and many will be limiting the number of people who can be inside the premises at one time.

According to Government guidance, retail outlets that can be open from today include:

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE