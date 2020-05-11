Golf, tennis and basketball among the sports free to resume following new coronavirus lockdown guidelines
Published: 14:41, 11 May 2020
| Updated: 14:43, 11 May 2020
The government has confirmed a number of sports are free to resume with restrictions.
New coronavirus lockdown measures were announced on Sunday (May 10) in a first step towards easing restrictions.
Sports secretary Oliver Dowden has confirmed that golf, basketball, tennis and fishing are among the sports that can resume if played alone or with family members.
