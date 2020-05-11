Home   News   Article

Golf, tennis and basketball among the sports free to resume following new coronavirus lockdown guidelines

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 14:41, 11 May 2020
 | Updated: 14:43, 11 May 2020

The government has confirmed a number of sports are free to resume with restrictions.

New coronavirus lockdown measures were announced on Sunday (May 10) in a first step towards easing restrictions.

Tennis is among the sports who can reopen facilities from this Wednesday
Sports secretary Oliver Dowden has confirmed that golf, basketball, tennis and fishing are among the sports that can resume if played alone or with family members.

