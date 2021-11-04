The countdown to Christmas has begun with two festive dates to make the season sparkle.

Grantham’s Christmas markets - in the Market Place on Saturday December 4 and at Wyndham Park Sunday December 5 - will support a fabulous fun fair and other yuletide attractions.

The markets will also provide an early chance for youngsters to visit Santa in his grotto.

Christmas fair in Wyndham Park in 2020. (43436056)

The Saturday market will help visitors get into the mood for the traditional Christmas lights switch-on, with attractions and traders in the Market Place, Narrow & Wide Westgate in conjunction with SKDC’s regular Saturday market from 10.30am.

The lights ceremony will take place at 4.15pm next to the Christmas Tree in the market Place.

Shoppers can look forward to a second Christmas Market in Wyndham Park on Sunday December 5, 10.30am-3.30pm, when Christmas in the Park features a seasonal market, Santa’s Grotto, funfair, and seasonal music and carols.

The SKDC-organised events will give shoppers the chance to browse all day and then under the twinkling Christmas lights at dusk, while supporting the town’s regular businesses too.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC’s cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “We’re looking forward to a town packed with yuletide attractions after the more muted events during the worst of the pandemic.

“It is always a popular event and we will be encouraging stallholders along to benefit from the traditional superb support from locals and visitors to the town, and we’re hoping they will all support Grantham’s excellent range of shops, cafes and restaurants.

“We anticipate that many venues will be selling festive treats and gifts, so why not visit the Market Place on the Saturday or take a stroll around Wyndham Park on the Sunday to smell the mulled wine and kick-start your gift-buying?”

Further details on entertainment, stalls and products on offer will be announced nearer the time.

If you are hosting a Christmas market this year, let us know at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk